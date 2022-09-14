Potential explosive device deemed no threat, bomb threat unfounded on WKU campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/14/22, 2:19 p.m.

The bomb threat on social media has been deemed unfounded, according to police. A person of interest is in custody, and the scene has been cleared.

9/14/22, 1:51 p.m.

Moments after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined a potential explosive device found on Western Kentucky University’s campus posed no threat, campus police notified students of a potential bomb threat.

The threat was made over social media, according to police, and is regarding the area of Parking Structure 2. Students are asked to stay out of the area.

The explosive device found by Cherry Hall was deemed construction related and posed no threat to campus, though students were asked to evacuate from certain buildings and classes were suspended for safety reasons. Classes were set to resume at 1:50 p.m.

Police say they will provide updates on the bomb threat as they can.

