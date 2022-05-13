Portion of Beacon Hill Road in Lexington will be temporarily closed next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beacon Hill Road in Lexington is scheduled to be closed at the creek crossing between Holly Springs Drive and Furlong Drive beginning Monday, May 16, according to the city.

The closure is expected to last for one week to accommodate sanitary sewer construction.

Motorists can use Holly Springs Drive, Appomattox Road and Della Drive to detour around the closure.

There will be no pedestrian access during the closure.

Construction is part of the Wolf Run Trunks D&E sanitary sewer project, which will increase the capacity of 4,200 feet of sewer line, according to the city.

So far, more than 75-percent of the total pipe has been installed, according to the city.

This project is part of the city’s obligations under the court-ordered consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency to improve Lexington’s sanitary sewers.