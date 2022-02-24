Popular UK lawn mower clinic returns

During the upcoming clinic, UK students provide preventative maintenance on lawn mowers. Photo courtesy of thinkstock.com.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – The University of Kentucky’s popular lawn mower clinic is March 3-6 at the Agriculture Machine Research Lab on campus.

The goals for the clinic are to provide preventative maintenance for the upcoming lawn care season and to give students in the UK Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering a chance to fine tune their skills.

UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment students will power wash, clean air filters, sharpen blades and change oil for $45 for most mowers. Students will replace spark plugs in all mowers for an additional $5.

To reserve a spot, sign up online at https://forms.gle/DPAwf1Ph3cc3yAaA9. Registrants should include their name, phone number, make and model of mower, drop-off date and whether the mower needs a new spark plug.

The Agriculture Machinery Research Laboratory is located at 411 Stadium View Drive in Lexington. Participants should drop off mowers between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on March 3-4. Pick up is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on March 5-6.

The lawnmower clinic is the biggest annual fundraiser for the UK BAE Student Branch. The branch accepts cash or checks for their services at drop off and pick up.

Students are not able to offer repairs for broken machines. Organizers can only accept a limited number of mowers, so reservations are a must. Clinic organizers are not able to accept reel mowers, garden tractors or riding mowers, and all machines must be operational.