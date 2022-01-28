Poll finds Beshear numbers higher from year ago

Paul also has comfortable lead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear’s job performance rating has increased by five percentage points over the past year and Senator Rand Paul is comfortably ahead in his 2020 re-election race, according to the latest Mason-Dixon Poll (click for Coll KY122Poll).

Statewide, 60% approve of the job Beshear is doing, up from 55% in February 2021, while 32% disapprove, down from 36%.

In the Senate race, Paul holds a 55%-39% advantage over Charles Booker, his best known announced Democratic challenger.

According to the survey, Beshear’s highest rating is 69% in Louisville, followed by 63% in Lexington and 60% in Northern Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky was lower at 54% and Western Kentucky was the lowest at 51%. His numbers are best among women at 64% with 55% among men. Of voters over 50, 63% favor Beshear while nly 57% under 50 feel that way.