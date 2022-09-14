Political expert previews mayor’s race ahead of tonight’s forum

The candidate's forum at the Lyric Theatre is expected to last from 6-9 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- We are less than two months away from an important election, and in Lexington, voters will head to the polls to make their voices heard on several local races..

That includes mayor and city council.

Tonight, those candidates have a chance to sway voters when they face off in a candidate forum at a political forum at the Lyric Theatre.

As we’ve reported, there’s been an increase in crime in recent weeks , most notably gun violence in the city.

That is a hot topic for both mayoral candidates right now. Political analyst Tres Watson says it’s not just an issue in Lexington, but across the country.

“I think it’s an important race for the city. We’re obviously in a time of transition. There’s a lot of money coming in through COVID funds and there’s also a lot going on with crime in this city. But at the same time, when you drive around the city and talk to people, there’s very little recognition that there’s a mayor’s race going on,” said Watson.

Among the expected topics- gun violence and crime. Lexington has 33 homicides so far this year, nearing last year’s total of 37. And its only September.

Watson says in terms of an impact on the mayoral race, the topic of crime and gun violence are negligible, given incumbent mayor Linda Gorton’s large primary win.

“I think that while people’s attention are on it, again this mayor won the primary with 71%. And I think we’re going to see a conversation about what the next step forward is,” said Watson.

Watson says one important point is that mayoral candidate David Kloiber is forcing discussion of those topics because they’re important conversations for the city going forward. But Watson says Kloiber has a mountain to climb if he hopes to oust Gorton.

“When you look, he was below 15% in the primary. That’s a hard difference to make up. And remember in an election, especially when you’re talking about knocking off an incumbent, your job as a challenger is to convince voters who 4 years ago made one decision that they made a mistake and they need to change direction. I just don’t see a huge ground swell of people who believe they made a mistake in electing Linda Gorton,” said Watson.

The event is free and open to the public and will be divided into mayoral and council-at-large sections.