Police: Somerset woman who stole funeral home van, threatened to kill doctor arrested

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset woman was arrested Thursday after police say she stole a funeral home van, drove to a local business and threatened to kill a doctor.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, an employee of Eye Health of Somerset heard a woman, later identified as Love Phelps, “beating” on the front door of the business. The employee opened the door and Phelps pushed her way into the building and began yelling.

Phelps then allegedly demanded to speak with the doctor, and when the doctor came out, Phelps threatened to kill the doctor. Phelps was asked to leave, refused and showed a gun in a holster that was hidden by her jacket.

Police say Phelps took her gun out of the holster and pointed it “in the direction” of the employees, who then ran.

Phelps left the business in a van and was stopped by a sheriff shortly after. She was arrested.

Investigators say the van Phelps was driving was stolen from a local funeral home, and that her driver’s license was suspended.

Phelps is charged with the following: