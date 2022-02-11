Police seek Somerset man missing since Wednesday

Last seen walking away from his home, has medical issues

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for Russell M. Watson, who has been reported missing since 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

According to Somerset Police, the 29-year-old Watson is a white male with red hair, green eyes and approximately 6′ 1″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. Watson was last seen Feb. 9 at his Griffin Avenue home in Somerset. Watson left the residence on foot and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a blue and white t-shirt with short sleeves, blue jeans, and black DC tennis shoes.

Watson requires daily medical attention, according to his family. Anyone who might have seen him or with information is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.