UPDATE: Victim identified in Lexington’s 7th homicide of 2022

Fayette County Coroner says 18-year-old Darian Webb was Lexington's 7th homicide victim of 2022

UPDATE POSTED MARCH 9, 2022 AT 2:15 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The victim of Lexington’s seventh homicide of 2022 has been identified.

The Fayette County Coroner says 18-year-old Darian Webb was pronounced dead at 9:15 Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner, Webb died from a gunshot wound.

Police say Webb was in a home on Chase Place when he was shot by another man. According to police, officers know the identity of the suspect and are actively searching for him.

UPDATE POSTED MARCH 9, 2022 AT 11:50 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say and 18-year-old has died from his injuries after being shot.

According to police, he was shot in a home in the 300 block of Chase Place around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MARCH 9, 2022 AT 11:25 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are searching for a man who officers say shot someone.

According to police, officers responded to Chase Place around 5:30 this morning for the report of a domestic incident. Police say a man shot another man inside a home.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, officers know the suspect’s identity and are actively searching for him.