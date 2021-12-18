Police reviewing footage after reports of shots fired outside Fayette Mall

Police notified of shots just before 7:30 p.m. Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigation is underway in Lexington after a report of shots fired Friday night outside the Fayette Mall.

According to police, it began as some type of disorder inside the mall between a couple of individuals. Police say they were notified just before 7:30 p.m. of shots fired outside the mall near Macy’s.

Police say no one was injured and no arrests have been made at this time. According to police, investigators are currently reviewing security camera footage to try and identify the individuals involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.