Police: Person fleeing in stolen car on Winburn Drive causes crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A person fleeing in a stolen car on Winburn Drive in Lexington Tuesday morning caused a crash, police say.

At 7:40 a.m., Lexington police saw a hit on a Flock camera for a stolen vehicle heading down Winburn Drive.

The driver was heading in the opposite direction of the flow of traffic. When police caught up to the driver, they attempted to pull the driver over. Police say the driver then fled in the car.

The driver crashed into another car at the intersection of Winburn and Russell Cave Road.

The driver of the stolen car had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police say. The other driver had non-life-threatening injuries as well.

Police expect to file charges against the driver.