Police: Man recently fired from Valvoline returned to building, fired shots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

1/17/23, 2:27 p.m.

Juan Ramos was arrested and is charged with burglary – first degree and wanton endangerment – first degree, according to Lexington police.

The 31-year-old is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

1/17/23, 12:50 p.m.

A man who was recently fired from Valvoline returned to the building, tried to steal a TV then walked across the street and fired six shots into the building Tuesday morning, Lexington police say.

Around 5:55 a.m., police responded to the Valvoline building located at 2845 Palumbo Drive where an employee who had been fired returned to the building.

The man allegedly entered Valvoline and tried to steal a TV but was unsuccessful. Police say he then walked across the street and shot a gun at the building six times.

The suspect is in custody. His name hasn’t been released yet.

There was no property damage and no one was injured.