Police: Louisville mayoral candidate unharmed in shooting

“It does appear … that one individual in particular was targeted, and that is one of our mayoral candidates, Craig Greenberg,” Shields said during a media briefing.
“We also have no reason to believe at this time that this individual was acting anything but alone,” Shields said.
“Mr. Greenberg and his staff were successfully ushered away from the building, and he was not struck in his person, although it does appear as though a round did strike a piece of his clothing,” the police chief said. “The responding officers have detained an individual who we believe is responsible for the shooting.”
The suspect was apprehended outside the building shortly after the shooting, Shields said.
Greenberg launched his mayoral campaign last year and has built a big fundraising lead in a crowded race to succeed outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said they received 911 calls about an “active aggressor” in the 1200 block of Story Avenue in Butchertown around 10:15 a.m.
Shields said a round hit Greenberg’s clothing, but not his person. No other injuries were reported.
The identity of the suspect has not been released. Shields said that information will remain private until charges are filed.
On Twitter, Greenberg released a statement at 11:45 a.m.: “My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support.”
“We consider ourselves very fortunate today,” Shields said.
Officials with the ATF and FBI will assist in the investigation.
Story Avenue was reopened to traffic around 12:40 p.m., according to a tweet from LMPD.