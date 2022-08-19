Police looking for suspects who broke into Nancy Pharmacy







NANCY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a break-in at Nancy Pharmacy.

On Aug. 9 at 1:41 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm at the pharmacy where they found the front of the business broken into and several items taken. Surveillance footage was taken from the pharmacy and a nearby business of the possible suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145.