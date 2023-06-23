Police: Ky. woman shoots, kills Uber driver in El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman shot and killed her Uber driver while in El Paso, Texas, last week, police say.

According to ABC affiliate KVIA, Phoebe Copas was arrested on Friday, June 16 after shooting Uber driver Daniel Piedra Garcia.

Copas was riding in the Uber on her way to Speaking Rock Casino to meet her boyfriend when she saw signs for Juárez, Chihuahua, in Mexico. Investigators believe Copas panicked, believing Piedra was kidnapping her and taking her to Mexico.

She then allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot Piedra in the back of the head and wrist, also causing the car to crash into a concrete barrier. Court documents state Copas took a picture of the scene and sent it to her boyfriend before calling 911.

The place on the highway where the shooting happened is not near a port of entry and is on a common route to the casino, police told KVIA.

Piedra was hospitalized with critical injuries. He died five days after the shooting.

Copas is charged with murder and is being held on a $1,500,000 bond.

Her next court appearance is Friday at 1:30 p.m. MT.

A GoFundMe started for Garcia’s family has exceeded its $30,000 goal.

If you wish to donate, head here: Daniel Piedra Garcia Fundraiser