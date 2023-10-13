Police: Knox Co. man arrested after pursuit, DUI in Laurel Co.

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Knox County man was arrested Friday after allegedly driving under the influence and taking police on a pursuit into Laurel County.

Corbin police say they attempted to stop Brandon Smith this morning for reckless driving. He then fled into Laurel County.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office found Smith’s vehicle abandoned and eventually found and arrested Smith.

Smith is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances, fleeing/evading police, operating on a DUI-suspended license and other violations.

Police say Smith also had a warrant out for his arrest in Knox County.