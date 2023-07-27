Police: Kidnapped Alabama child found in Richmond, Ky. restaurant, man arrested

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly kidnapped a child from Alabama and was found at a restaurant in Richmond, Kentucky.

Glendon Carpenter kidnapped the child and was found at the restaurant on Wednesday, according to Richmond police.

Carpenter was arrested there.

The child is now safe and with police.

Carpenter is charged with kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse.

Police say more charges may come after an investigation.