Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News.

Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.

According to the arrest report, the victim’s father witnessed Bishop kiss his daughter while the ship was at sea on Saturday night. Court records show submitted a $7,500 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 14.