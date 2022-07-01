Police investigating possible shooting incident overnight

Police say a juvenile walked into Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington around midnight

LEXINGTON, Ky.(WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a juvenile walked into Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington around midnight Friday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers say the injury is minor and that the juvenile was not very cooperative in telling them what happened.

However, shell casings were found on Bold Bidder Drive. Lexington Police say they believe these are related to the incident.