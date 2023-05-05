Police investigating ‘inappropriate communication’ between Magoffin Co. teacher, student

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an accusation of “inappropriate communication” between a Magoffin County teacher and student.

According to Magoffin County Superintendent Chris Meadows, the “inappropriate communication” allegedly occurred on May 2 between a middle school teacher and a high school student.

“School personnel immediately turned this matter over to the Kentucky State Police and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for investigation and initiation of any criminal prosecution,” Meadows said in a statement to ABC 36.

The teacher “is no longer employed” at Magoffin County Schools, Meadows added. ABC 36 has reached out for clarification on whether the teacher was fired or quit, and we were told we “could not [be given] an answer.”

“We take the safety of our children seriously and want their parents and families to know that their safety, education, and best-interests are always our priority,” Meadows ended his statement.

The teacher’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates