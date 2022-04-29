Police investigating home invasion in Mayor Linda Gorton’s neighborhood

When officers arrived they found the person that was hiding from the burglar in the house was not harmed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after a home invasion happened Thursday morning in the Mayor’s neighborhood.

Police say it happened in the 600 block of Beachmont Drive in the Shadeland neighborhood.

Police say they got a call around 9:11 a.m. Thursday about a burglary at a home on that street with one of the people that lives in the house still inside.

When officers arrived they found the person that was hiding from the burglar in the house was not harmed.

They say there were signs of forced entry and that someone kicked in the back door and stole jewelry and cash.

Police say they do not have a good enough suspect description or car description to release right now but they are actively investigating.

Police could confirm the break in was in the neighborhood where mayor gorton lives.