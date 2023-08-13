Police investigating fatal hit and run

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ)– A man has died following a deadly hit and run Saturday night.

Police say they responded just after 11:00 p.m. to West Loudon and North Broadway to a crash.

Police say a vehicle hit the man and fled the scene.

The Fayette county coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say they located the suspected driver.

The driver has been charged with aggravated dui.

So far, the names of the driver or pedestrian have not been released.fay

Police continue to investigate.