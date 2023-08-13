Police investigating deadly collision

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating an early morning fatal collision between a pedestrian and vehicle.

Lexington police say they were called around 2:50 a.m. Sunday to New Circle Road for a report of a collision.

During the investigation, police shut down the area of New Circle between Richmond Road and Alumni Drive.

The coroner pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene.

Police say no information is available for the driver or the pedestrian at this time.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.