Police find two abandoned cars, shell casings at ‘shots fired’ call

No victims found, gun found at park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police have two abandoned cars and a gun that may have been related but no suspects or no victims from a ‘shots fired’ call near a Lexington park.

The incident at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near Martin Luther King Jr. Park is the most recent in a string of gun-related incidents, including one several weeks ago where shots were fired near kids practicing football.

In Wednesday’s case, police say they received calls of multiple shots being fired and found multiple shell casings and two Nissan Altimas abandoned at the intersection of Gerald Drive and McCullough Drive.

Officers say they located a gun in the park nearby that might have been connected to the incident but they found no victims and have no suspects.