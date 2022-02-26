Police departments, communities come together to help keep food pantries stocked

Saturday, police departments across the region partnered with Speedway gas stations to collect non-perishable items from the community.

LEXINGTON/RICHMOND/LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police departments are helping to get food to area food pantries.

According to Feeding America, food banks see an uptick in donations over the holidays, but can struggle in the late winter and early spring months with getting enough food on the shelves to distribute to people in need.

“Obviously, their stocks get low, and the past couple years a lot of things have happened and keeping those stocks full is obviously important,” said Lexington Police Lieutenant Mark Brand.

Saturday, police departments around the region, including in Lexington, Richmond, and London, gathered at Speedway gas stations to collect non-perishable items from the community as part of the “Pack the Cruiser” regional Speedway event. The departments collected essentials like water bottles, canned food, and peanut butter.

“When people bring and they donate these types of items, our officers are out in the community every day, every night. When they see things like this, they’ll know who to point those people to for help,” said Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson.

This year is Richmond Police Department’s second year partnering with Speedway for the food drive, and it’s Lexington Police Department’s first year.

“Richmond’s a very kind and generous community. So, when they see that somebody needs help, especially with something like food, they’re very generous. We’re blessed to live in a community and work for a community like this, we usually get a big turnout, and get that food to those who need it,” said Chief Richardson.

According to both departments, people showed out to donate.

“This community has always been really supportive with projects like this. So it’s nice to be able to help people that are in need,” said Lieutenant Brand.

Lexington Police will donate the collected food to God’s Pantry Food Bank, and Richmond Police will donate to God’s Outreach Food Pantry. The London Police Department donated its collected food to God’s Pantry Food Bank.