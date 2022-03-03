Police ask for help in finding teen who’s been missing for nearly 2 weeks

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Police say 16-year-old Harley Watson was last seen on February 18 on Degaris Mill Road in Georgetown.

Police describe Watson as 5-feet tall, around 120 pounds, with greenish blue medium length hair. Police say she wears purple framed glasses, and that she took a large black fuzzy jacket with her when she left.

According to police, Watson is possibly in the central Kentucky area, and could try to travel to Georgia.

Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Georgetown Police.

Anonymous tips can be sent by either texting the keyword TIPGPD to 847411 (add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send) or by downloading the Georgetown KY PD app for iPhone or Android and submitting the tip through the app. The Georgetown Police Department says people can also call its dispatch center or send a message on Facebook with tips.