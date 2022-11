Police arrest Euclid Avenue bank robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly attempting to rob a bank on Euclid Avenue.

According to Lexington police, officers responded to Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue for a “hold up” alarm. When they arrived, officers say they saw the suspect leaving the bank and tried to arrest him. Police say they eventually had to taze the suspect to detain him.

The man will be charged with robbery. His name was not released.