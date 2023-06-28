Planet Fitness locations free in Lexington-area through Sunday due to air quality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The nine Lexington-area Planet Fitness locations will allow anyone wanting to exercise now through Sunday to do so for free amid unhealthy air quality.

The air quality index in Lexington hit 180 around 2 p.m. Because of this, the Planet Fitness locations in Lexington, Frankfort, Georgetown, Danville, Winchester, Richmond, Somerset and London are opening their doors now through Sunday, July 2 for no cost.

“With nine Planet Fitness clubs in and around the Lexington area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” said GlowBrands CEO Rick Kueber, who leads one of two Lexington-area Planet Fitness franchisee groups. “As the leading fitness provider in Lexington area, we want to make sure we are responding appropriate to this situation. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits.”

