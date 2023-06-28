Air Quality Alert issued for Kentucky until midnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Kentucky until midnight Wednesday due to unhealthy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires.

The AQA was issued by the National Weather Service at 10:47 a.m. for the following counties:

Hancock

Breckinridge

Meade

Ohio

Grayson

Hardin

Bullitt

Jefferson

Oldham

Trimble

Henry

Shelby

Franklin

Scott

Harrison

Spencer

Anderson

Woodford

Fayette

Bourbon

Nicholas

Nelson

Washington

Mercer

Jessamine

Clark

LaRue

Marion

Boyle

Garrard

Madison

Butler

Edmonson

Hart

Green

Taylor

Casey

Lincoln

Logan

Warren

Simpson

Allen

Barren

Monroe

Metcalfe

Adair

Russell

Cumberland

Clinton

Around 11:45 a.m., the Air Quality Index in Lexington was sitting at 175. That’s the worst the air quality has been in Kentucky since 2007.

That AQI puts Lexington in the red category, where everyone may begin to experience health effects.

The National Weather Service identifies the red category, an AQI range of 151-200, as air quality that “may affect some members of the general public and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.”

Other AQI ranges are as follows: 0-50: Good (green) | Satisfactory, little or no risk

51-100: Moderate (yellow) | Acceptable, but moderate health concern for very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution for some pollutants

101-150: Unhealthy for sensitive groups (orange) | General public not likely to be affected. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects

151-200: Unhealthy (red) | Everyone may begin to experience health effects and sensitive groups more serious health effects

201-300: Very Unhealthy (purple) | Health alert: everyone may experience more serious health effects

301-500: Hazardous (maroon) | Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected

The AQA was requested by the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet.

On June 8, Lexington’s AQI hit 106.