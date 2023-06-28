Air Quality Alert issued for Kentucky until midnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Kentucky until midnight Wednesday due to unhealthy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires.
The AQA was issued by the National Weather Service at 10:47 a.m. for the following counties:
- Hancock
- Breckinridge
- Meade
- Ohio
- Grayson
- Hardin
- Bullitt
- Jefferson
- Oldham
- Trimble
- Henry
- Shelby
- Franklin
- Scott
- Harrison
- Spencer
- Anderson
- Woodford
- Fayette
- Bourbon
- Nicholas
- Nelson
- Washington
- Mercer
- Jessamine
- Clark
- LaRue
- Marion
- Boyle
- Garrard
- Madison
- Butler
- Edmonson
- Hart
- Green
- Taylor
- Casey
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Warren
- Simpson
- Allen
- Barren
- Monroe
- Metcalfe
- Adair
- Russell
- Cumberland
- Clinton
Around 11:45 a.m., the Air Quality Index in Lexington was sitting at 175. That’s the worst the air quality has been in Kentucky since 2007.
That AQI puts Lexington in the red category, where everyone may begin to experience health effects.
The National Weather Service identifies the red category, an AQI range of 151-200, as air quality that “may affect some members of the general public and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.”
The AQA was requested by the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet.
On June 8, Lexington’s AQI hit 106.