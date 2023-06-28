Air Quality Alert issued for Kentucky until midnight

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Kentucky until midnight Wednesday due to unhealthy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires.

The AQA was issued by the National Weather Service at 10:47 a.m. for the following counties:

  • Hancock
  • Breckinridge
  • Meade
  • Ohio
  • Grayson
  • Hardin
  • Bullitt
  • Jefferson
  • Oldham
  • Trimble
  • Henry
  • Shelby
  • Franklin
  • Scott
  • Harrison
  • Spencer
  • Anderson
  • Woodford
  • Fayette
  • Bourbon
  • Nicholas
  • Nelson
  • Washington
  • Mercer
  • Jessamine
  • Clark
  • LaRue
  • Marion
  • Boyle
  • Garrard
  • Madison
  • Butler
  • Edmonson
  • Hart
  • Green
  • Taylor
  • Casey
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Warren
  • Simpson
  • Allen
  • Barren
  • Monroe
  • Metcalfe
  • Adair
  • Russell
  • Cumberland
  • Clinton

Around 11:45 a.m., the Air Quality Index in Lexington was sitting at 175. That’s the worst the air quality has been in Kentucky since 2007.

That AQI puts Lexington in the red category, where everyone may begin to experience health effects.

The National Weather Service identifies the red category, an AQI range of 151-200, as air quality that “may affect some members of the general public and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.”

Other AQI ranges are as follows:

  • 0-50: Good (green) | Satisfactory, little or no risk
  • 51-100: Moderate (yellow) | Acceptable, but moderate health concern for very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution for some pollutants
  • 101-150: Unhealthy for sensitive groups (orange) | General public not likely to be affected. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects
  • 151-200: Unhealthy (red) | Everyone may begin to experience health effects and sensitive groups more serious health effects
  • 201-300: Very Unhealthy (purple) | Health alert: everyone may experience more serious health effects
  • 301-500: Hazardous (maroon) | Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected

The AQA was requested by the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet.

On June 8, Lexington’s AQI hit 106.

Categories: Featured, Local News, News
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts