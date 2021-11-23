Pilot program to provide early intervention, protection for neglected, abused children

Help for families affected by substance use disorder in Clay, Hardin and Lincoln counties

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky leaders including Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander, Department for Community Based Services Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub and Volunteers of America Mid-States President and CEO Jennifer Hancock introduced an innovative new program today to provide early intervention and support for families struggling with substance use disorder.

The Family Recovery Program pilot will begin this year in Clay, Hardin and Lincoln counties with community partner Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) and will focus on supporting families who are struggling with substance use disorder and are in contact with the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS).

The innovative project will build an earlier and more effective collaboration between DCBS and VOA, a non-profit behavioral health organization with a focus on recovery for families working to overcome substance use disorder. The University of Louisville is also a partner in the program and will evaluate efficacy and outcomes.

The Family Recovery Program brings together the comprehensive services of VOA with DCBS, judges and parents to build safe alternatives to out-of-home placements. The program emphasizes more collaboration to focus on substance-use related causes of abuse and neglect of children.

The Family Recovery Program utilizes early intervention and emphasizes early and effective substance use disorder treatment for parents, collaboration with community partners, access to necessary health and counseling services for families.

“We must strengthen and support families recovering from substance abuse. Addiction and recovery are a family affair. This program will provide recovery services for all members of the family in their communities. This partnership between DCBS and VOA is a game changer. VOA will provide comprehensive services that maintain the family unit, prevents family disruption, minimizes the trauma of separation and provides a recovery support network for the whole system. This model program is a secondary prevention effort that facilitates recovery not only for the person suffering from active addiction but to the children and youth affected by parental addiction,” said Commissioner Miranda-Straub.

Highlights and goals of the program include:

VOA will share office space at local DCBS offices and will consult with our expert clinicians in cases where parents show substance use disorder risks.

Our VOA team will provide assessments and recommendations for care, make links to treatment, participate in prevention planning and coordinate case management with treatment provider and DCBS team.

Establishing a VOA partnership with DCBS to connect children and parents to high-quality, trauma-informed services and case management as early as possible.

Providing an alternative to out-of-home placements in by keeping families unified while receiving necessary treatment and support.

Providing data on outcomes and the efficacy of the program.

Providing a model for similar programs throughout Kentucky, with a goal of taking the program to scale throughout the Commonwealth.

“Volunteers of America knows how to provide life-changing support for families struggling with substance use disorder and we know we can make a difference for families who need the right resources and assistance to stay safe, healthy and united. We know the Family Recovery program can protect kids, strengthen families and build better, healthier communities,” said Hancock.

The Family Recovery Program Pilot is about to begin in Clay, Hardin and Lincoln Counties and has broad-based support among legislators and community advocates. It addresses an urgent need in Kentucky, where nearly 10,000 children are currently in out-of-home placements.

In Clay County, nearly ten percent of children are in out-of-home-placements. Substance use disorder contributed to, or was a risk factor, in nearly two-thirds of those cases.

Dr. Terry Brooks, Executive Director of Kentucky Youth Advocates and Kentucky’s leading independent advocate for children, also attended the press conference and expressed his support for the program.

“When it comes to supporting kids and families today more than ever, incremental change and gnawing at the edges simply will not cut it. Today’s announcement reminds us that the all too often missing element of innovation is achievable and is THE imperative to genuinely impact the tragedies of abuse, neglect and addiction,” Dr. Brooks said.

Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade also strongly supports the program.

“I’m extremely optimistic about today’s announcement and hope this partnership will build further on our work to improve the lives of many of Kentucky’s most vulnerable children,” House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade said. “This pilot program is a positive step, frankly an innovative approach by an organization that has a proven record of changing lives. The program’s mission is simple yet critical – help Kentuckians heal and Kentucky families stay together. We know that this kind of support system will promote lasting recover and shatter the cycle of addiction and dependence. This program is what true compassion looks like.”

The pilot will also feature an evaluation of the work and outcomes. The University of Louisville, Kent School of Social Work will evaluate the program, including study of child welfare office sites. The evaluation will be used to determine the efficacy of outcomes and potential for expansion.