Pike Co. UTV crash leaves West Virginia woman dead

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A woman is dead after a deadly UTV crash Friday in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police say they were called out to a single vehicle collision around 5 A.M. Friday on Kentucky Route 1056 in the Mccarr Community.

Troopers say 25- year old Conard Fields was driving the utv, when he turned over while going around a curve.

Troopers say a passenger, 23-year-old Shelley Prater of West Virginia, died at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Mark Branham.

Detective Branham was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.