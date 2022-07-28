PICS: Widespread devastation reported in Hindman

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The town of Hindman is experiencing devastating impacts from overnight flooding.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson is urging people in the area to get to higher ground as water continues to rise.

Dobson said in a social media post, “All emergency crews are out responding!! Please everyone go to higher grounds. More flooding now then we have responders. Get to safety now call 911 if you are trapped.”

Kate Bentley says the destruction is heartbreaking, “People are already struggling and now this. I’m just at a loss of words.”

Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the flooding in eastern Kentucky Thursday morning, read more HERE.

Source: Kate Bentley