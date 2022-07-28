WATCH: Gov. Beshear addresses flooding in eastern Kentucky

Several reports of flooding, water in homes, rescues in eastern Kentucky overnight

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – There have been numerous reports of flooding in eastern Kentucky overnight.

Gov. Andy Beshear will give an update at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. You can watch live HERE.

According to the governor, the National Guard has been activated and is staging three helicopters and moving trucks to get through the high water. Kentucky State Police has been active, along with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet which is preparing for debris removal.

Gov. Beshear says the state plans to open three state parks to those who have lost their homes. The shelters will be at Jenny Wiley, Buckhorn and Pine Mountain.

The governor says there will likely be loss of life from this devastation.

“We probably have not seen the worst of it,” said Gov. Beshear. “Sadly, we believe we will lose Kentuckians.”

As of 9:30 a.m. there are 23,000 people without power. Several areas will lose water temporarily like Pike and Martin County.

The governor says a list of shelters will be published later Thursday and will ask Kentuckians to come together to help donate water and cleaning supplies.

The National Guard says it’s aware of people still on rooftops awaiting rescue and is actively working to get to those individuals.

Another update will be given at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hazard saw severe flooding, according to firefighters. The agency said it’s working on 20 to 30 rescues, dealing with four to five feet of water in most areas. More HERE.

In Breathitt County, the Breathitt County Courthouse is serving as an emergency shelter for people in the community as severe flooding continues in Eastern Kentucky. Breathitt County Emergency Management shared the update to Facebook, warning people to stay off the roads. You can read more HERE.

ABC36 has several crews in eastern Kentucky and will have continuing coverage throughout the day.