PHOTOS: See the horses running in the 2023 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Horses in the 149th Kentucky Derby will run Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The 19 horses are all set with post positions and morning line odds.

Here’s the lineup:

*Editor’s Note: Horses No. 9 Skinner, No. 10 Practical Move, No. 19 Lord Miles and No. 20 Continuar were scratched from the lineup

  • Hit Show (1)
  • Verifying (2)
  • Two Phil’s (3)
  • Confidence Game (4)
  • Tapit Trice (5)
  • Kingsbarns (6)
  • Reincarnate (7)
  • Mage (8)
  • Disarm (11)
  • Jace’s Road (12)
  • Sun Thunder (13)
  • Angel of Empire (14)
  • Forte (15)
  • Raise Cain (16)
  • Derma Sotogake (17)
  • Rocket Can (18)
  • Cyclone Mischief (21)
  • Mandarin Hero (22)
  • King Russell (23)

Post-time begins at 6:57 p.m. Saturday.

This is the first Derby since 2015 that four horses have been scratched ahead of the race.

Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar were scratched Thursday and Skinner was scratched Friday.

For a full schedule of activities all day, head here: https://www.kentuckyderby.com/visit/derby-week/derby-day-schedule

