PHOTOS: Kings Island releases renderings of newest themed area, Adventure Port



















MASON, Ohio (WTVQ) — Kings Island’s newest themed area is set to open this summer. The amusement park on Thursday released renderings of what you can expect its Adventure Port area to look like.

Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone and will feature two new rides and an update to the Adventure Express roller coaster.

Additional improvements include a refresh of Hank’s Mexican Grill which will be renamed Enrique’s. The current Bier Garten will be transformed into a portside Mercado.

“What I love about Adventure Port is that we’ve taken parts of the Adventure Express story and built upon it to create this new themed area,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island in a press release. “When guests who have been coming to the park for years visit this area for the first time, the story will feel familiar, but it will be told in a whole new way.”