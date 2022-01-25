Phone scam alert in Hazard

Police say someone claiming to be a police officer tells people they must pay a fine to avoid arrest

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hazard Police are warning people about a phone scam.

Investigators say a man calling from a number traced back to Ashland, claims to be a Hazard Police officer and tells people they failed to show up for jury duty and must pay a fine in order to avoid arrest.

This is a scam. No law enforcement agency, Hazard Police included, would ever call about an arrest warrant and ask for money to get out of it. Plus, law enforcement doesn’t have the authority to recall an arrest warrant.

Hazard Police say anyone who receives this scam call should document the number and report it to police at 606-436-2222.