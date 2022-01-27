Phone scam alert in Franklin County

The sheriff's office says callers tell people there's an arrest warrant out for them and are asked for money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a phone scam that’s targeting businesses and individuals.

Investigators say the scam calls are coming from a variety of numbers and people are told there’s an arrest warrant out for them and they are asked for money. Don’t fall for it.

Deputies remind people not to give out personal or financial information. The sheriff’s office would never call anyone to collect any kind of payment.