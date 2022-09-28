Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the deadly 2017 Lexington kidnappings.

During Rosario Diaz Barraza’s trial, it was revealed that two people, identified in court records as J.O. and M.A.T.O. were killed during a kidnapping, according to a press release. Their bodies were discovered in the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta on Sept. 11, 2017, at 430 Blue Sky Parkway, an automotive repair business owned by J.O.

Two vehicles that belonged to J.O. were also stolen and transported to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Trial evidence showed that Camacho Zepeda and Diaz Barraza were distributing cocaine and heroin in Lexington and that J.O. had incurred a debt to them, according to the release. Testimony by a pathologist from the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office said J.O.’s cause of death was attributed to “chop wounds” to the head and asphyxiation. The second victim, M.A.T.O., died from asphyxiation.

Diaz Barraza was convicted at trial in April. Four other defendants are awaiting sentencing.