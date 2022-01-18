Pfizer booster shots for students available in Montgomery County

Clinic is set Wednesday at Clay Center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Montgomery County Health Department is hosting a clinic for students 12 and up who need their Pfizer COVID booster 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19., at the Clay Center.

For students, it must be five months from their 2nd Pfizer dose to qualify. They must bring their vaccine and insurance card. There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccination.

Please go to sign up: https://covidky.com/covid-19-vaccination-sign-up…/