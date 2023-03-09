Petition created to reverse Lexington Legends’ name change

Lexington Counter Clocks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A petition created just days after the Lexington Legends announced a new name and logo hopes to reverse the decision.

On Monday, Lexington Legends unveiled its new name: the Lexington Counter Clocks.

“You talked. We listed. 3.6.2023” the professional baseball team wrote on its Facebook page ahead of the announcement. Though signees of the Change.org petition would disagree with the teaser.

“The Lexington Legends name has become synonymous with baseball in our community. It is a name that has been embraced by fans of all ages and has helped to establish the team as a fixture in the local sports scene. Changing the name to the Lexington Counter Clocks would be a disservice to the legacy of the team and the community that supports it,” Ryan Smith, the “Legends never Die” petition’s creator, wrote. “We urge the management of the Lexington Legends to reconsider this decision and to keep the team’s name as it is.”

Over 770 people have signed, as of publishing time.

“This new name isn’t appealing at all. Nothing wrong with the original name. I won’t be going to see the [Counter Clocks] play,” Deanna Crocker wrote with her signature.

“The Legends is who Lexington baseball is!!” wrote Renita Kelly, another signee.

The team also rolled out a new logo, a horse with a Big L-inspired player on its back and a clock holding a bat.

The petition is intended to reach the management of the baseball team to “preserve the [Lexington Legends] and to continue to build on its legacy as a beloved fixture of the Lexington community.”

To view the petition, head to https://bit.ly/3ysbt1S.

