‘You talked. We listened’: Lexington Legends unveil new name, the Lexington Counter Clocks

Lexington Counter Clocks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Legends unveiled a new name Monday — the Lexington Counter Clocks.

The Legends began their stint in Lexington in 2001. The team is a member of the South Division of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a “partner league” of Major League Baseball. Now, they’ll be known as the Counter Clocks.

The Counter Clocks name “pays homage to Kentucky’s historic spirit of independence.”

Along with its new name, the Lexington Counter Clocks introduced Hoss and Dinger, two new characters associated with the brand. Hoss the horse races to the left, charging toward home base with a Big L-inspired ball player on his back. Meanwhile, for Dinger the clock, it’s game time all the time. His hands hold tight to a bat, ready for action and clocking home run after home run.

“Throughout the process of developing our new team name and visual identity, we heard from hundreds of members of the local community, who all shared one thing in common: a deep pride of their state and of its rich history,” said Lexington Counter Clocks owner Nathan Lyons. “We have worked hard to reflect this hometown pride – and the significant role Central Kentucky has played in sports history – in our new name and visual identity. We’re thrilled to introduce the Lexington Counter Clocks to the community today, and we’re looking forward to what promises to be an exciting season of baseball.”

The Lexington Counter Clocks season begins on April 28 with a three-game homestand against the York Revolution.

To see more about the Counter Clocks, head to their new website at https://www.lexingtoncounterclocks.com/.