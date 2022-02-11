Person wrapped in Minnie Mouse blanket accused of robbing gas station

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying and finding a person of interest from an armed robbery of a Marathon station on Cherry Blossom Drive next to a Motel 6 who was wrapped in a Minnie Mouse blanket.

Deputies say it happened around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office posted security camera images of the person of interest on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 502-863-7855 or send an anonymous tip to the office’s Text-A-Tip line at 859-509-0510.