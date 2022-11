Person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Man O’ War Blvd in Lexington

Police say the collision involved an SUV and a motorcycle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision Tuesday between an SUV and a motorcycle.

Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Man O’ War Boulevard and Palumbo Drive. The investigation into the crash continues.