Person in critical condition following Tates Creek Road crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A person remains in critical condition Tuesday morning after police say they suffered serious injuries in a crash on Tates Creek Road Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tates Creek Road, between Laredo Drive and Wilson Downing Road, shutting down that part of the road for hours.

Investigators believe it started when someone driving inbound to Tates Creek struck a car before passing into the next lane and striking a second vehicle.

Police say one of the people involved was taken to the hospital with what they’re calling life-threatening injuries, while a second person was reportedly treated for minor injuries.