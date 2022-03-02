Person accused of stealing thousands in stolen goods in Boyle County identified

Boyle County Sheriff's Office says person is accused of stealing $10,000 to $12,000 worth of goods

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office says a person wanted in connection to stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods has been identified.

The sheriff’s office turned to social media for help finding the person accused of stealing some $10,000 to $12,000 worth of merchandise from a store. According to the sheriff’s office, the person pictured is accused of stealing items from Walmart over the span of two days.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the individual by name.