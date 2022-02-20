Performer brings to life the story of African American slave

Lawson says the role is important to her because she's a descendant of slaves from Kentucky.

CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- One performer is shining a light on the incredible story of Charlotte Dupuy, a woman once enslaved by former Secretary of State Henry Clay.

Elizabeth Lawson portrayed the slave woman during a program hosted by the Clark County Winchester Heritage Commission, the Winchester Black History & Heritage Committee, and the Kentucky Humanities at Holly Rood Saturday afternoon. Lawson is part of the Kentucky Humanities Chataqua Program, which brings to life important people in Kentucky’s history.

During the program, Lawson narrated Dupuy’s life of hardships, and the efforts it took for her to become a free slave from the Clay family. Dupuy sued the family to gain her freedom and was also thrown in jail for refusing to come back to Kentucky with the family.

Lawson says the role is important to her because she’s a descendant of slaves from Kentucky.

“I would just like to encourage us to embrace our past,” Lawson said. “The good, the bad and the ugly, so we can move forward as a nation and heal. We’ve got to get to a point where we’re healing from the truth and stop hiding from the truth.”

Lawson says her next program will be on April 16th.