Pepsi worker accused of stealing parts from factory, selling them online

Corbin Police say Joshua Tuttle admitted to the thefts that totaled nearly $50,000

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Corbin Police say an employee at the local Pepsi factory admitted to stealing parts from machines in the facility and selling them online totaling more than $47,000.

Investigators say they were called to the factory on March 3, 2022, by administrators in reference to suspected machine part thefts inside the facility.

Police say employee Joshua Tuttle was taking photos of machine parts inside the plant and posting them to sell on eBay.

Investigators say they traced to eBay account to Tuttle, who they say also took photos inside his personal vehicle before posting items to sell online.

When confronted by police, Tuttle admitted to the crime, according to investigators.

Police say they retrieved $19,684 worth of stolen Pepsi equipment from Tuttle’s vehicle and home. Investigators say Tuttle had already sold $27,485 worth of stolen parts.

Investigators say when he was arrested, Tuttle had more than a dozen hydrocodone pills in his jacket pocket.

He faces drug and theft charges, according to police.