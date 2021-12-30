People in Graves County advised to sign-up for Code Red phone alerts

The county's tornado sirens failed to activate during a test Thursday

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A test of the Graves County tornado sirens at noon Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, found that the sirens did not activate.

The Graves County Office of Emergency Management is advising citizens to sign up for Code Red alerts via phone while the siren activation issues are corrected.

A check of the activation system found the antenna at Mayfield City Hall was not transmitting a strong enough signal.

A technician will be checking the system over the weekend. Due to the time needed to get parts and complete repairs, the system is not likely to be fully functional until early next week.

Citizens are asked to sign up for emergency weather alerts by phone through the county’s Code Red system at: http://www.gravescountyky.com/county-gov/emergency-management.php. Click on Community Notification Enrollment to submit your information.