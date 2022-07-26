People in apartment displaced overnight after apartment fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews were out in downtown Lexington for several hours Monday night for a fire at an apartment building on West Second Street.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, calls came in around 10:45 Monday night for reports of smoke coming from the attic of a three-story apartment building on the 400 block of West Second Sreet.

LFD Battalion Chief Chris Ward told an ABC 36 crew on-scene that fire crews had to shut off power to the building and everyone in the apartment was displaced for the night.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.