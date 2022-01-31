Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries when hit by car

Incident happened on Limestone near UK Hospital Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person was critically injured Monday morning when struck by a passenger car in the area of UK Medical Center.

According to Lexington Police, the accident was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at South Limestone and Conn Terrace. The pedestrian was struck in the outbound lane of Limestone and was not in the crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.