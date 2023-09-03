Pedestrian killed in Saturday night crash

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man has died after being hit by car on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Mt. Tabor Road.

Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Grayson Proctor.

Police say that Richmond Road was shut down for a few hours, but is back open.

Police are still investigating the accident, but are not planning to file charges against the driver.